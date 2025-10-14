AMERANT BANK NAMED TO THE 2025 AMERICA’S TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES® LIST

Coral Gables, FL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most Loved Workplace® has released the 2025 America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®. The rankings, published today in the Wall Street Journal, highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining workplace culture. Amerant Bank was ranked #29 on this prestigious list, moving up 12 spots from 2024 and making this the fourth consecutive year the Bank has been recognized.

The 2025 America’s Most Loved Workplaces® list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index® and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace, measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement.

“Being named a Most Loved Workplace for the fourth year in a row is a tremendous honor,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “This continued recognition reflects the unwavering dedication and passion our team members bring every day. Their commitment to each other, our customers, and our shared success is the spark behind our shared purpose. We’re deeply grateful for their contributions and proud to celebrate this milestone together.”

“These companies aren’t just attracting top talent—they’ve cracked the code on how to keep employees engaged and thriving,” said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplaces® certification and annual rankings. “America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® prove that when you help employees become who they want to be, they’ll help your company become what it needs to be.”

To view the feature in The Wall Street Journal, visit: https://partners.wsj.com/most-loved-workplace/most-loved-workplaces-2025/Americas-top-100-most-loved-workplaces

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

