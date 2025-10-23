AMERANT APPOINTS ANGEL MEDINA JR. AS EVP MANAGING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MIAMI-DADE

Coral Gables, FL, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angel Medina Jr. as EVP, Executive Managing Director – Miami-Dade. A seasoned, South Florida banking executive recognized for transforming businesses to achieve profitability and growth, Medina brings decades of expertise to his new role.

Medina joins Amerant Bank with a wealth of experience in financial services and leadership. Most recently, he served as EVP - Director Private Client Services at First National Bank of South Miami (now United Community Bank), where he successfully led the Private Banking team in providing personalized financial solutions, including financial planning and trust and estate planning.

“We are excited to welcome Angel to Amerant, as his proven leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “We are confident that he will play a pivotal part in advancing Amerant’s mission in South Florida while providing outstanding advice and service to our clients and new customers."

In the past, Medina also held executive leadership positions at Iberia Bank, Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust, Regions Bank, and Barnett Bank. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a solid track record in driving strategic vision, improving operational efficiency, managing financial performance, and enhancing customer and employee engagement.

“I am honored to join Amerant Bank and contribute to its continued growth and success across South Florida,” said Medina. “I look forward to working with a talented team to deliver exceptional financial solutions and build lasting relationships within our thriving local community.”

Medina has been a long-time advocate for economic empowerment and social progress; he has dedicated decades of service to philanthropic organizations such as Goodwill Industries of South Florida and the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, where he also served as Past Chair. His commitment to education and leadership is further reflected in his long-standing role with Florida International University's College of Business, where he chaired the Dean’s Council.

Beyond these contributions, Medina has held influential positions across a range of civic and professional organizations, including serving as Past President of the Latin Builders Association, Past Vice-Chair of the Public Health Trust overseeing Jackson Health System, and Co-Chair of the United Way Capital Campaign. He is also an active member of the Orange Bowl Committee, continuing his dedication to community enrichment and regional development.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

