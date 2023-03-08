Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th

English French



Consolidated Revenue: €272.3m



Organic Growth: +28.5% (i)



EBITDA Margin: 12.9%



(i) +26.3% at constant exchange rates.







For the year 2022, consolidated revenue is €272.3m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%.

Organic growth for the year amounts to +28.5% on a like-for-like basis and +26.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

The revenue of €272.3m includes a part of the Sword GRC revenue sold in April 2022, without this activity the revenue is €265.7m.

This figure represents the baseline for the year 2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, amounts to €38.7m at 31/12/2022.

However, it is necessary to consider the deferred payment of the sale of Sword GRC of €11.3m, the receipt of which has been deferred to 04/01/2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, at the beginning of the year is consequently €50m.

FY2022 ACCOUNTS

Figures (i) €m 2022 (ii)

Consolidated 2021

Consolidated Organic Growth (v) Revenue 272.3 (iii) 214.6 +26.3% EBITDA 35.1 (iv) 29.3 + 19.8% EBITDA Margin 12.9% 13.6% -



(i) Percentages and amounts are calculated from figures in €k - (ii) non-audited figures - (iii) 2022 Revenue for the 2023 scope: €265.7m - (iv) 2022 EBITDA Margin for the scope 2023: 12.5%. (v) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.





OUTLOOK FOR 2023



The Group will continue to pursue an ambitious organic growth policy while maintaining stable profitability.



The 2023 budget foresees an organic growth of 15%.





Dividend



Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €1.7 per share





Agenda



26/04/23 | 2023 First Quarter Revenue



28/04/23 | Annual Shareholders Meeting, 2022 Accounts





Sword Group



Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





