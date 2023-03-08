Bringing The Sober Driving Message To Manitoba Schools And Students

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are delivering the sober driving message to Manitoba middle and high school students through a powerful new video education program.



Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving, and to encourage them to never put themselves at risk by driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Our School Program combines a realistic fictional story and the personal stories of real-life victims and survivors, to show students how easily and how quickly one decision to drive impaired can result in tragedy,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Our goal is to motivate young people to always make safe decisions and to protect themselves and one another from impaired driving.”

MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor MPI are highlighting the provincial tour with a special screening at Collège St. Norbert Collegiate today. MPI is sponsoring 118 presentations at schools around the province this year, helping bring the crucial sober driving message to thousands of students.

“At MPI, we understand the value of reaching youth as early as possible to help them see the importance of avoiding high-risk driving behaviours behind the wheel,” said Satvir Jatana, Chief Customer Officer, MPI. “Our data shows that in 2022, impaired driving was a contributing factor in 35 per cent of all collision fatalities for those between the ages of 16 to 25. We’re proud to support MADD’s School Program again this year as it tackles this issue directly and brings the conversation to the forefront with students throughout Manitoba.”

The 2022-2023 School Program, titled Final Play, tells the story of teens Adam, Colin, Sarah and Katie. The four friends are playing baseball when Sarah invites Adam to a party that night after the game. The group decides to have some drinks at Adam’s house before the party since his mom and sister are out for a few hours. The group is drinking and Adam eventually agrees to try the cannabis that Katie has offered him. When Adam gets a text from his sister saying she and their Mom are on their way home, he rushes everyone to leave. Even though he is visibly impaired, Adam tells Sarah he is okay to drive – a decision that changes all their lives forever.

Following the fictional portion of the show, students see the personal stories of Holly Burton, Robin Croteau and Kylee Wallace – all young real-life victims of impaired driving.

MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, school receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.

To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/

About MPI

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance, registration and licensing services to Manitoba drivers. MPI contributes to safer roads across the province through community outreach programming as well as educational awareness campaigns designed to help all Manitobans make the right decisions behind the wheel.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.