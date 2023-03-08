Lumine Group Completes the Purchase of Titanium Software

TORONTO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group (“Lumine Group”) today announced the successful completion of the purchase of Titanium Software Holdings Inc (“Titanium”). The acquisition was originally announced February 17, 2023.



About Titanium

Titanium Software’s products have served the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years, counting the world’s top 10 largest telecom providers as part of its family of valued customers. Becoming an industry disrupter early in its formative years — due to its unique transformative platform — Titanium’s solutions have been in high demand ever since and can be found in over 85 countries across the globe. Looking ahead toward the next evolution of technology and communications requirements, Titanium is strategically poised to continue being among the leading providers in the signaling, routing, subscriber and private networks domains. To learn more about Titanium’s products, visit TitaniumPlatform.com.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

