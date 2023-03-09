French English

Jonny Wilkinson named Capgemini’s new global ambassador for rugby

Paris, March 9, 2023 – Capgemini, Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and World Rugby’s Digital Transformation Partner, today announced its partnership with rugby legend, Jonny Wilkinson. Both Capgemini and Jonny share many common values and a passion for sustainable practices in sport. He will accompany the global brand on its Rugby World Cup journey.

“At Capgemini we use our sports sponsorships to unite, to innovate and to transform. This is also how Jonny Wilkinson conducts himself as an ambassador for rugby and a businessman,” comments Virginie Regis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee. “As a former Rugby World Cup winner and two-time European Cup winner with Toulon in France, coupled with his passion for sustainable practices on and off the pitch, Jonny was a natural choice for us. In his capacity as our global ambassador for rugby, Jonny will help to articulate Capgemini’s vision of enabling the transformation of sport through technology and innovation.”

“Capgemini as an organization is driven by the belief that transformation should benefit all of humanity for the long term. A view that I certainly share when it comes to personal growth, the future of sport and business as a whole,” said Jonny Wilkinson. “Capgemini is playing an active role in helping World Rugby in its efforts to transform the sport. Whether that is through vital technological solutions at the Rugby World Cup France 2023, creating a more inclusive pathway for female leaders in rugby, or helping World Rugby to embed sustainability into its operations. I am excited to be accompanying Capgemini on the road to the Rugby World Cup and to be putting a spotlight on its groundbreaking work.”

Capgemini is the first Worldwide Partner to sponsor both World Rugby (as Digital Transformation Partner and Global Partner of Women in Rugby) and most of its major men’s (Rugby World Cup 2023) and women’s international competitions (Rugby World Cup 2021 played in 2022, and Rugby World Cup 2025), as well as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Capgemini’s 30-year passion for rugby

Capgemini’s heritage in rugby began with the Group’s founder, the late Serge Kampf, who was a lifelong rugby fan and sponsor of the sport. Capgemini started supporting French domestic clubs 30 years ago, and was the Official Technology and Consulting sponsor for Rugby World Cup 2007 in France.

Capgemini is a global company based in over 50 countries. It is present across major rugby heartlands such as England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy, Argentina, Japan and Australia, as well as New Zealand, which hosted the women’s World Cup in October last year. The Group will continue to promote the sport for both women and men, across all its international locations.

