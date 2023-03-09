United States Industrial Gases Market Report 2022-2026: Focus on Argon & Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Fluorocarbons, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Helium, Neon, and Nitrous Oxide & Acetylene

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Industrial Gases Market Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts industrial gases demand and shipments to 2026 US in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level.

Total demand is segmented by product in terms of: argon and hydrogen; nitrogen; fluorocarbons; oxygen; carbon dioxide; acetylene; and other gases such as helium, neon, and nitrous oxide.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Stated demand figures include the merchant, packaged, and captive markets for industrial gases. The merchant market refers to products delivered in bulk from supplier to customer via tanker truck or tube trailer, while packaged gases are distributed in cylinders or dewars.

Captive consumption encompasses gases supplied by on-site plants and delivered through a pipeline. Re-exports of industrial gases are excluded from demand and trade figures.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

Production Overview

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Argon & Hydrogen

Nitrogen

Fluorocarbons

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Acetylene

Other Gases

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

