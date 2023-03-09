LIZHI Launches ‘Xiao Zhi’ Voice Chatbot

GUANGZHOU, China, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has officially launched the voice chatbot “Xiao Zhi” on the Company’s interactive audio entertainment platform, the LIZHI App, to provide users with an intelligent and fun voice chat experience.

Constantly engaged in in-depth research and exploration of cutting-edge AI technologies, the LIZHI team had previously combined natural language processing (NLP) technology with intelligent voice technology to develop a voice chatbot demo. Further training and optimizing the AI-generated content (AIGC) base model, as well as leveraging the Company’s audio technology capabilities, LIZHI then incorporated additional interactive voice features to meet users’ needs for online interaction, leading to the creation of the Xiao Zhi voice chatbot.

Xiao Zhi employs Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology to identify and convert vocal input into text. This text is then analyzed by Natural Language Processing (NLP) models to provide intelligent, human-like feedback, before Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology is used to generate voice responses. LIZHI App users can now chat directly with Xiao Zhi using both vocal and text-based input, unlocking new ways for users to experience an intelligent, voice-based conversation.

Recently, LIZHI’s global social networking platform, the TIYA App, also launched its “TIYA Bot” chatbot powered by OpenAI’s language model. In addition to utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, the Xiao Zhi chatbot introduces voice functions that leverage LIZHI's audio technology capabilities.

Moving forward, LIZHI will continue its research and exploration of cutting-edge technologies and press on with fine-tuning and optimizing AI models to upgrade existing AI chatbot functions. LIZHI will also further expand the possible applications and usage scenarios of AI chatbots and launch more innovative features through the Company’s suite of audio products – ultimately providing users with a richer online interactive chat experience.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

