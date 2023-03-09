English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com has completed its change negotiations



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 March 2023 at 14.00 a.m. EET



On January 16, 2023, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj announced that it would adjust its business to meet the declined demand and launched a profit improvement program. As part of the profit improvement program, change negotiations were initiated in accordance with the Co-operation Act in order to reform the organization’s structures and align the number of personnel and costs to the prevailing demand situation. The negotiations have covered the entire personnel of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj. At the start of the negotiations, it was estimated that potential redundancies, part-time work and essential changes to employment contracts would affect a maximum of 110 persons.

As a result of the negotiations, the workforce in Verkkokauppa.com is reduced by 75 employees. The reduction number does not include employment relationships that have ended during the negotiations. In addition to personnel reductions, the company will temporarily lay off all company officers, senior officers and management, for a period of approximately 14 days. At the end of the employment relationship, the company offers all dismissed persons, regardless of the length of their employment, a change security package that includes e.g. personal career coaching, change training and employment services.

The personnel reductions are estimated to bring annual savings of EUR 5-6 million in personnel costs. Of the savings, EUR 3-4 million are expected to be realized in the second half of 2023 and in full in 2024. The costs of the measures are estimated to be approximately EUR 1.3 million. The costs will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023 and are expected to be fully realized during 2023.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Mikko Forsell, CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 434 2516

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

