TRM Labs Launches On-Demand Crypto Compliance and Investigations Certifications in TRM Academy

TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions, today announced the availability of new, on-demand Crypto Compliance and Investigations Certifications within TRM Academy. TRM Academy is an online learning portal featuring an extensive library of self-service digital courses and certifications, created for investigators, by investigators.



“With a record $3.7B in crypto hacks and scams reported in 2022, it’s more important than ever to empower law enforcement investigators with the educational resources they need to combat crypto crime,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. “We built TRM Academy to bridge the knowledge gap between the dedicated law enforcement officials worldwide who are disrupting financial fraud in their regions and the evolving tactics that threat actors use to try and evade them.”

Each training and certification is uniquely designed with a tool-agnostic approach. This ensures investigators and compliance professionals are educated on a “first principles” basis that is transferable across the many tools and techniques they may require to complete an investigation.

TRM Academy instructors include preeminent crypto and blockchain investigative expert Nick Furneaux from CSITech alongside former investigators from some of the world’s leading government agencies, such as the UK’s National Crime Agency, the U.S. Secret Service and FBI, and the Australian and Brazilian Federal Police Forces. This real-world investigative experience, combined with insights from TRM’s proprietary intelligence, ensures students receive working knowledge of the latest threat actor tactics.

The certification curriculum will continue to expand, and today includes:

TRM Crypto Fundamentals Certification (TRM-CFC)

Designed for those new to cryptocurrency, TRM-CFC provides a comprehensive orientation to the crypto ecosystem and related key concepts necessary to understand, analyze, and engage with cryptocurrency and track entities across blockchains.

TRM Certified Investigator (TRM-CI)

TRM-CI shows students on-chain investigative techniques to trace funds across blockchains and link suspicious activity to real world entities. Additionally, you’ll learn the fundamentals of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and emerging use cases.

TRM Advanced Crypto Investigator (TRM-ACI)

For those with crypto investigative experience, TRM-ACI provides advanced techniques for leveraging blockchain intelligence during investigations and is ideal for power users who want to leverage blockchain intelligence to the fullest extent during investigations.

TRM Certified Crypto Compliance Specialist (TRM-CCS)

TRM-CCS provides the knowledge necessary to ensure your organization complies with regulatory requirements. You’ll also learn to implement on-chain compliance workflows, understand third-party risk in relation to crypto transactions, typologies, and tooling.

The Certifications were developed as part of TRM Academy, a digital learning community for TRM customers and partners that provides on-demand product tutorials, case studies, drills, timely threat intelligence briefings and micro-learnings on recent events or new product features. The new on-demand certifications are offered on an à la carte basis and require an additional fee. Access to TRM Academy is available to all TRM customers as part of a TRM license. Visit TRM online to learn more and apply.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing and entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

