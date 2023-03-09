CDM Smith’s Reboot Re-Entry Program Marks 5-Year Anniversary with 2023 Cohort

BOSTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith’s Reboot Re-Entry Experienced Professionals Program continued this year as the 2023 cohort began their career re-entry journey in January. Established in January 2019, the program was founded in partnership with the Society of Women Engineers and iRelaunch as the industry’s first return-to-work program for STEM professionals and veterans who have been on a 2-year or more career break. Reboot is a 16-week, paid program for qualified candidates in our industry to enhance their professional experience and confidence as they strengthen their skills and ease back into their field.

This year’s cohort comprises six individuals who have joined our Environmental Services, Water Services, Programs and Services and Industrial Business groups at CDM Smith offices across the U.S. They will be connecting with mentors, participating in presentations from leaders within the firm and accessing professional development tools all while contributing to impactful client project work. Each participant has a unique background that ultimately led them to the Reboot program at CDM Smith.

“I took a 25+ year break to teach environmental science and microbiology at the university level. I decided that I wanted to get back to doing environmental science rather than just talking about it. It was the Reboot program that gave me the courage to think about rejoining the work force as an environmental scientist for a consulting firm,” said environmental scientist Monica Tischler.

After a 15-year career break, chemical engineer Rana Khoury Patsiotis was introduced to the program by a CDM Smith employee. “I was lucky to be introduced to this amazing program by a friend and employee of CDM Smith. I decided it was time to dive back into this world and explore the possibilities of rebooting my career,” said Patsiotis. “I am excited about learning new skills and becoming an integral part of my team.”

Patsiotis was not the only one persuaded by a CDM Smith insider. Management specialist Lori Bernardini was interested in Reboot after hearing from a past participant. “A former colleague who is also an enthusiastic Reboot alumnus told me about the benefits of the program and encouraged me to apply. I’m glad I did,” said Bernardini. “I left environmental consulting to pursue a different role in industry but decided environmental consulting is more interesting and a better use of my skills.”

Three other professionals will be a part of the 2023 cohort. They are electrical engineer Lonko Tuma, environmental engineer Alexandra Apple and GIS specialist Joshua French.

Now in its fifth year, the Reboot program has also proved to be an effective and impactful talent source for the firm. Participants are offered a full-time position at CDM Smith upon completion of the program, often resulting in 100% conversion. With women and veterans among the demographics more likely to experience a career gap, the program also supports our commitment to having a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone is valued for their ideas, experiences, and contributions.

“I could not be more excited to introduce incredibly talented individuals to our firm and help them find their way back to realizing their career journey," says Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tim Wall. "We hire for careers, not for jobs, and the Reboot Re-Entry Program is an important ingredient for us to deliver on that philosophy.”

“CDM Smith employees and others involved in Reboot are eager to recruit potential candidates because they have seen firsthand the incredible talent the program is able to tap into. The firm is committed to supporting career journeys at all stages and believes the Reboot program is a key aspect of providing unmatched employee experiences,” said program director Julie Lucas. “As this year’s cohort continues their journey, they will have an entire firm of colleagues supporting them along the way.”

Reboot will be accepting applications for its 2024 cohort later this year. To learn more about the program, visit cdmsmith.com/reboot.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachment