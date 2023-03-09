ibex Partners With Krisp to Deliver a Better Customer and Agent Experience

WASHINGTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it has partnered with Krisp to leverage Krisp’s cutting-edge AI-powered noise cancellation software for its onsite and remote agents to deliver a better customer experience.



As part of ibex’s award-winning Wave X platform, Krisp’s AI software will reduce distracting background noise, which increases customer satisfaction (CSAT), decreases average handle time (AHT) and improves agent retention.

“AI technology is changing the CX industry and empowering a better agent and customer experience,” said Jim Ferrato, Chief Information Officer at ibex. “We are excited to partner with Krisp to bring even greater value and service to our clients. At ibex, we firmly believe that combining the best technology with an award-winning employee experience and agent-first culture enables us to deliver the best CX for our clients at every customer interaction.”

ibex has piloted Krisp in select accounts and the impact has been dramatic. In one case, implementing Krisp helped increase sales conversions by 16 percent and reduced AHT by 10 percent. For a regional healthcare provider, deploying Krisp helped our agents boost CSAT by 25 percent.

Krisp, the world’s first Voice Productivity AI software, improves voice communication by removing background noise, voice and echo from calls. Eliminating more than 75 billion minutes of noise per month, Krisp technology improves the productivity and efficiency of hundreds of thousands of agents and CX professionals worldwide. Krisp's solution works across all audio hardware configurations and applications that support digital voice communication and is trusted by the world’s largest global call centers and service providers.

“We are delighted to partner with ibex and deploy Krisp as part of their Wave X platform,” said Davit Baghdasaryan, Co-founder and CEO of Krisp. “Krisp is a game-changer for agents and customers. It delivers exceptional audio clarity, reducing noise distractions and enabling better customer service. With Krisp, ibex will again raise the bar on creating amazing customer experiences for the world’s top brands.”

On March 16, ibex and Krisp will team up for Part 1 of ibex’s Wave X Technology Webinar Series: "Evolving The Agent and Customer Experience With The Power of AI". Baghdasaryan will join Michael Thigpen, SVP Channel Partnerships at ibex, to discuss how the use of innovative AI technology is powering the next generation of agent experience and CX performance. Click here for more details and to register.

