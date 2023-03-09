Microbot Medical’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eyal Morag to Highlight Performance, Safety and Usability Benefits of the LIBERTY® Robotic System During Podium Presentation at Prestigious Robotics Conference

HINGHAM, Mass., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), the developer of the LIBERTY® Robotic System, the first single-use endovascular robotic system, today announced that an abstract was accepted for a podium presentation at the Israeli Conference on Robotics (ICR) annual meeting, being held March 28th in Herzliya, Israel.



Dr. Eyal Morag, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer and author of the abstract, will provide an overview of the LIBERTY Robotic System, and the benefits it is expected to provide compared to the current (manual) standard of care, where physicians and medical staff are exposed to radiation and physical stress. Dr. Morag will review the performance of the LIBERTY Robotic System from the Company’s concluded animal feasibility studies, which were conducted by senior, experienced and well-established interventional radiologists, where the system was evaluated on several key metrics, including performance and safety.

Title: Use of a Disposable, Compact, Remote Controlled “LIBERTY” Robot for Intravascular Navigation: A New Concept in Endovascular Robotics

First Author: Dr. Eyal Morag, Chief Medical Officer of Microbot Medical Inc.

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, 5:00pm (Israel Time)

The Israel Conference on Robotics, ICR 2023, is organized by the Israel Robotics Association (IROB). It is the leading international robotics event in Israel, offering a rich program of industry and academic experts and a large exhibition of Israeli and international companies. It focuses on promoting and introducing the next generation of high-end robotics, or Robotics 3.0. The conference, exhibition and Innovation Challenge serve as a global meeting place for robotics companies, academia, investors and users, focusing on key sectors, such as healthcare, service robots, logistics, agriculture and intelligent transport.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

