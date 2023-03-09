SPIN Launches Music Tech Startup Incubator SPIN Labs; Kicks Off Call for Submissions from Music Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, legendary media company SPIN announces the launch of SPIN Labs, an incubator for tech startups in the music space. The program is designed to invest in the future of music, working with companies that help artists thrive in the quickly-changing music technology space. SPIN Labs is established in partnership with Los Angeles- and Nashville-based KRMA, an independent digital agency started by entrepreneur Morgan Harris, who has multiple successful exits in media and technology, including with TONIK+, HYFN, and Audio Lunchbox.



As it kicks off, SPIN Labs is calling for the first round of submissions from music entrepreneurs. Among the very first companies to work with the incubator will be Remedy, a company that partners with artists and labels to power fan engagement, DropYacht, a blockchain-based customer experience platform, and SpinTel, an online software platform that provides music industry professionals with a new way to visualize and interact with radio airplay data.

Since its inception, SPIN has been one of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture. Utilizing its team’s broad expertise and network, SPIN Labs will help take burgeoning music technology businesses to the next stage of growth.

“The tech world is so fast-paced; it’s important for entrepreneurs to have access to incubators who can help them grow quickly in the right direction,” said Harris. “I’m thrilled to be working with SPIN — a behemoth in the music space — to guide startups looking to innovate within that world.”

SPIN Labs will work closely with entrepreneurs who are focused on combining music and technology to make a difference in the world. By leveraging the power of the iconic SPIN brand along with the technical and creative expertise of KRMA, SPIN Labs will supercharge these ideas and turn them into reality.

“With SPIN Labs, we’re proud to harness the experience of leaders who wish to help fast-track the next generation of visionaries set to change the music industry,” said Jimmy Hutcheson, SPIN CEO. “It’s an exciting opportunity for SPIN to work with the future stars of music and tech.”

To learn more or submit ideas, visit www.SPINLabs.tech.

