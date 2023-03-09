Winners of the 17th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Celebrated in Las Vegas Awards Night

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company and the creator of the ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology, congratulates all of the winners – including seven of its clients who received a total of 18 Stevie Awards – in the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The gala banquet to reveal the awards was held on March 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for sales, business development, customer service and contact center professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Julie Thomas, ValueSelling Associates’ CEO, said, “It was inspiring to see The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ceremony held in person again, and we were thrilled to be able to celebrate with so many of our sales training and coaching clients as they received these prestigious awards. These awards focus on sales results, and the fact that our clients won 18 awards demonstrates the power of ValueSelling Associates’ proven process and tools to drive sales results.”

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework include Alteryx, Archer, Kimberly-Clark Professional, McLean & Company, Mirantis, Perceptyx and Ricardo. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

ValueSelling Associates is also a “Top 10” Grand Stevie Award winner for 2023, making it a four-time Grand Stevie Award winner, having also won in 2022, 2021 and 2019. The Top 10 Awards are ten best-of-competition prizes presented to the organizations that submitted the best collection of entries to the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

At the Stevie Awards event, ValueSelling Associates also presented its own awards that recognize leadership in creating revenue growth and customer value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the 2023 ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Leadership Award was presented to Denelle Hicks, Vice President of Global Revenue Enablement at Alteryx, for leadership in the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework resulting in increased sales productivity and revenue growth.

The 2023 ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Enablement Transformation Award was presented to Amanda Huston and Jamie Britton of Kimberly-Clark Professional in recognition of the work of KCP’s sales and sales enablement team in driving organizational growth and sales process improvement through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework.

2023 Stevie Award Winner Details

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition.

Alteryx makes it easy for everyone to make sense out of every type of data, everywhere. Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Representative of the Year – Technology Industries, Alexis Della Ripa, Enterprise Account Executive Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Process of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques



Archer Integrated Risk Management empowers organizations to manage multiple dimensions of risk on one platform with on-premises and SaaS offerings. Gold Stevie Winner for National Sales Executives of the Year , Kathleen Randall: VP, Americas Bronze Stevie Winner for Global Sales Team of the Year



Kimberly-Clark Professional is dedicated to creating exceptional workplaces™ for hardworking people like you. Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Enablement Program of the Year Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year – Industrial & Manufacturing



McLean & Company partners with organizations to create a workplace that meets today’s needs and prepares organizations for the unknown future. Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Turnaround of the Year Bronze Stevie Winner for Online Sales Team of the Year



Mirantis is the #1 ZeroOps cloud-native platform for public and private cloud. Bronze Stevie Winner for Online Sales Team of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for Global Sales Team of the Year Gold Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques



Perceptyx combines employee surveys and people analytics in a way that not only helps you see more of what’s going on in your organization but also helps you see how to drive the organization forward. Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Management Team of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Enablement Program of the Year Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year



Ricardo - Every day the talented global team solves the most complex and dynamic challenges to create a safe and sustainable world. Gold Stevie Winner for Global Sales Team of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Executive of the Year





Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement and coaching to drive sales results.

