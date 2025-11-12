Selling Power Honors ValueSelling Associates’ ValueCoach AI and “Val” as Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions for 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has received the prestigious designation as one of Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions for 2025 for its ValueCoach AI™ solution and Val, the first ValueCoach AI avatar. Selling Power magazine published this list to help sales leaders identify and select AI-based coaching solutions that will produce tangible ROI while providing effective sales coaching, utilizing the latest technologies.

“We’ve seen incredible success with ValueCoach AI and Val, our AI avatar coach, in helping sales teams boost performance while keeping the focus on human-to-human connection,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “Being recognized by Selling Power is validation that AI can truly elevate sales coaching and management effectiveness when used the right way.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application with details about their AI Sales Coaching solution. Key areas of evaluation included a solution overview, skills and job functions covered by the solution, unique features of the solution, and measurable results of the solution.

About ValueCoach AI and “Val”

ValueCoach AI™ delivers real-time, AI-powered sales coaching at scale. Its AI coach, Val, is a certified ValueSelling™ expert who meets with reps to diagnose challenges, identify performance gaps, and then instantly deliver tailored SMART goals, feedback and coaching plans. These plans are calibrated based on each rep's needs, behaviors and learning responses.

Integrated with Salesforce, Slack, Salesloft and Gong, Val fits seamlessly into daily workflows. Reps can discuss challenges, roleplay with target personas, improve outbound messaging or have a strategic coaching session. Managers gain insights without added meetings. Revenue leaders tie coaching to selling behaviors and revenue outcomes.

Watch the video to Meet Val, your AI sales coach for smarter goals, real results and seamless support.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a five-minute video series featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. www.sellingpower.com

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

