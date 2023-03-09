DFDS ISSUES NOK 1.5BN OF SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS no. 14 - 09 March 2023

DFDS has today successfully issued two tranches of senior unsecured bonds of NOK 1,500m in total.

A senior unsecured bond of NOK 1,000m was issued with maturity on 16 March 2026, a coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 225 bps, and priced at par.

A senior unsecured bond of NOK 500m was issued with maturity on 16 March 2028, a coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 260 bps, and priced at par.

The bonds will settle on 16 March 2023.

An application will be made to list and admit the bonds to trading on Oslo Stock Exchange no later than 31 December 2023.

The proceeds from the bond issues are to be used for refinancing of outstanding debt and general corporate purposes.

Danske Bank, Nordea, and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment