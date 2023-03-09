Victory Bank Foundation's Inaugural Golf Outing

LIMERICK, Pa., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank Foundation is pleased to announce its inaugural Golf Outing at Brookside Country Club on Monday, May 8, 2023.



The Golf Outing will feature a fun day of fellowship while supporting The Victory Bank Foundation, whose mission is to help those most disadvantaged in our community. Golfers will participate in lunch, a putting contest, 18 holes of scramble golf, dinner, raffles, and an awards ceremony.

Players and Sponsors are welcome to register for the event at: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/the-victory-bank-foundation-golf-outing

Visit The Victory Bank Foundation site for more details, or email VBFoundation@victorybank.com.

The Victory Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that offers high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website: VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.