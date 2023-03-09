Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 28, 2023.



Net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 19.2% to $280.1 million from $346.7 million in the fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022 (13 weeks). Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $11.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended January 28, 2023 decreased 19.0% to $958.4 million from $1,183.9 million reported for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended January 29, 2022. Net income for fiscal 2022 was $21.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2021 of $119.3 million, or $4.85 per diluted share.



At January 28, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $173.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $294.5 million at January 29, 2022. The decrease was driven by share repurchases of $87.9 million and capital expenditures of $25.6 million over this time period.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We concluded a challenging fiscal 2022 with fourth quarter results that were ahead of our guidance, but below year ago levels. While the operating environment has been difficult and our recent financial performance disappointing, our commitment to serving consumers with world class service and highly differentiated, sought-after merchandise, is as strong as ever and has the business positioned to recover quickly when the macroeconomic conditions improve. I am confident that the channel-less retail model and strong corporate culture we have built and evolved over Zumiez’s 45-year history and brought to Canada, Europe and Australia will continue to separate our banners from the competition and drive profitable growth for our shareholders over the long-term.”



Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales

Total first quarter-to-date sales for the 35 days ended March 4, 2023 decreased 15.5%, compared with the same 35-day time period in the prior year ended March 5, 2022. Total comparable sales for the 35-day period ending March 4, 2023 decreased 16.6% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Outlook

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending April 29, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $178 to $184 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.85 and a loss of $0.95.



The Company currently intends to open approximately 23 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 8 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (registration link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of February 25, 2023, we operated 756 stores, including 607 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 78 in Europe and 21 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 28, % of January 29, % of 2023 Sales 2022 Sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 280,110 100.0 % 346,677 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 184,841 66.0 % 212,744 61.4 % Gross profit 95,269 34.0 % 133,933 38.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,059 28.6 % 82,198 23.7 % Operating profit 15,210 5.4 % 51,735 14.9 % Interest income, net 645 0.2 % 759 0.2 % Other income (expense), net 293 0.1 % (1,462 ) -0.4 % Earnings before income taxes 16,148 5.7 % 51,032 14.7 % Provision for income taxes 4,716 1.7 % 12,828 3.7 % Net income $ 11,432 4.0 % $ 38,204 11.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,114 22,056 Diluted 19,255 22,451 Fiscal Year Ended January 28, % of January 29, % of 2023 Sales 2022 Sales (Unaudited) Net sales $ 958,380 100.0 % $ 1,183,867 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 633,702 66.1 % 727,137 61.4 % Gross profit 324,678 33.9 % 456,730 38.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 293,578 30.7 % 298,920 25.3 % Operating profit 31,100 3.2 % 157,810 13.3 % Interest income, net 1,924 0.3 % 3,592 0.4 % Other expense, net (557 ) -0.1 % (891 ) -0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 32,467 3.4 % 160,511 13.6 % Provision for income taxes 11,433 1.2 % 41,222 3.5 % Net income $ 21,034 2.2 % $ 119,289 10.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 4.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 4.85 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,208 24,187 Diluted 19,428 24,593

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,503 $ 117,223 Marketable securities 91,986 177,260 Receivables 20,613 14,427 Inventories 134,824 128,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,252 10,011 Total current assets 340,178 447,649 Fixed assets, net 93,746 91,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets 222,240 230,187 Goodwill 56,566 57,560 Intangible assets, net 14,443 14,698 Deferred tax assets, net 8,205 8,659 Other long-term assets 12,525 11,808 Total long-term assets 407,725 414,363 Total assets $ 747,903 $ 862,012 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 40,379 $ 55,638 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 16,321 31,209 Operating lease liabilities 65,460 63,577 Other liabilities 23,649 34,015 Total current liabilities 145,809 184,439 Long-term operating lease liabilities 188,835 204,309 Other long-term liabilities 5,931 4,946 Total long-term liabilities 194,766 209,255 Total liabilities 340,575 393,694 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023 and 21,215 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022 188,418 180,824 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,793 ) (13,463 ) Retained earnings 238,703 300,957 Total shareholders’ equity 407,328 468,318 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 747,903 $ 862,012





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,034 $ 119,289 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 21,626 22,930 Noncash lease expense 67,394 64,466 Deferred taxes 2,485 2,374 Stock-based compensation expense 6,991 6,816 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,081 2,229 Other 1,176 2,728 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,716 ) 2,884 Inventories (5,279 ) 2,587 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,082 ) (2,824 ) Trade accounts payable (15,484 ) (14,060 ) Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (14,895 ) 3,649 Income taxes payable (2,320 ) (5,101 ) Operating lease liabilities (76,605 ) (77,657 ) Other liabilities (5,785 ) 4,640 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (379 ) 134,950 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (25,627 ) (15,749 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,914 ) (160,328 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 81,750 277,720 Net cash provided by investing activities 54,209 101,643 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 3,979 — Payments on revolving credit facilities (3,979 ) — Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 1,111 3,001 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (508 ) (621 ) Common stock repurchased (87,860 ) (193,789 ) Net cash used in financing activities (87,257 ) (191,409 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,172 ) (1,822 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35,599 ) 43,362 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 124,052 80,690 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 88,453 $ 124,052 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 11,309 $ 42,767 Accrual for repurchase of common stock - 4,572 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,433 984

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200