GSEs Confirm Satisfaction of the GSE Conditions and Lifting of the GSE Restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that it has received confirmation from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that the GSE Conditions first imposed after the issuance of Enact’s August 2020 senior notes have been satisfied and the accompanying restrictions have been lifted, effective March 1, 2023.



“We are very pleased to have received this confirmation from the GSEs, which is a testament to our performance and execution,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “As we’ve discussed previously, this step further enhances our financial flexibility and competitiveness by no longer making us subject to more stringent capital requirements than our peers.”

More information regarding these restrictions and conditions can be found in Enact’s 2022 10-K filing, available on our website: https://ir.enactmi.com.

