Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2023 totaled $134.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $64.7 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of February 28, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$19,511 
Global Discovery 1,506 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,564 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,419 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 424 
Non-U.S. Growth 13,523 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,048 
China Post-Venture 183 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,486 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,932 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 32,767 
International Explorer 172 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 22,022 
Select Equity 338 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 906 
Credit Team  
High Income 7,700 
Credit Opportunities 145 
Floating Rate 47 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,517 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,781 
Antero Peak Hedge 707 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 17 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 47 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$134,783 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

