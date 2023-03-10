The largest Massimo Dutti store in Lithuania and 10 more new and revamped stores in Akropolis Vilnius

English Lithuanian

On 10th of March the new concept, largest in Lithuania Massimo Dutti store, which offers clothes, footwear and accessories, is opening in the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in Vilnius. 10 more new or revamped stores, of new to the market and favourites among the customers brands’ are also opening.

Massimo Dutti store of a new concept, in the premises of 657 sq. m, offers a wide selection of clothes, footwear and accessories of this brand for women and men. According to the representatives of the brand in Lithuania, the store that has successfully operated in Akropolis since 2011 saw it was time for the upgrade – a modern store of the latest concept occupies new premises of a larger area and is now able to offer a broader range of collections for women and men.

“The opening of Massimo Dutti store in Akropolis Vilnius in 2011 was one of the most successful examples of introducing a brand in the market which very soon became one of the customer’s favourites. We have no doubt that the new concept will also be welcomed by customers – it stands out for elegance, modern architectural design and luxury,” comments Rimantas Perveneckas, the CEO of Apranga Group.

There are more changes ahead for stores managed by Apranga Group: an expanded version of City – a store that offers clothing and accessories of business and smart casual style – will open in Akropolis Vilnius in May, which, in addition to such brands as Marella, Betty Barclay, Joop, Calvin Klein, Gerard Darel, Coccinelle, Furla, LiuJo, Ted Baker, Strellson and Roy Robson, will also offer customers a collection of the world-renowned brand BOSS.

This will not be the only news for Akropolis Vilnius visitors this spring: a store of the French Lacoste brand, the only in Lithuania, also a footwear store Salamander of a new concept will open in the shopping and entertainment centre. The selection of sports and lounge clothes and footwear stores this year will see an addition of a world-famous brand JD Sports, its first store in Lithuania was opened last year in Akropolis Klaipėda. The opening of a sports and leisure store 4F is also planned. The confectionery and snacks shop CandyPOP will open a larger outlet. The brand store of the confectionery factory Rūta is moving to the new premises.

“We are constantly striving to ensure the best shopping experience and the widest choice for the visitors of Akropolis. We are delighted that merchants open their largest and latest concept stores namely in Akropolis centres and we can offer our visitors both stores of new brands and customers’ favourite stores that are revamped,” says Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communication Department at Akropolis Group.

The three times larger Livin store of the latest concept, Pankera shop offering Oriental sweets, a store of men’s fashion brand Pako Lorente and footwear store Scalini have already opened in Akropolis Vilnius this year.









Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt

