Hemophilia Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 23,350.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hemophilia treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,197.8 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Hemophilia Treatment Market:

Increase in awareness of hemophilia treatment is leading towards increasing number of product approvals from the regulatory authorities, owing to this increasing product aprovals the hemophilia treatment market is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Octapharma AG, a company that develops and produces high-quality human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Octagam 10%, an immune globulin intravenous (human) liquid derived from large pools of human plasma, the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) that is used for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hemophilia Treatment Market:

Increasing focus on treatment option for Hemophilia Treatment

Increase in rate of hemophilia treatment is leading to surge in demand for the various treatment option. Thus, key players are focused on getting approvals from the regulatory authorities and this is driving the growth of market. For instance, in January 2022, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, announced that National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted ALBUMINEX 25% product to distribute in China.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2012

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market-Cross Sectional Analysis:

Increasing awareness to grant approval for conditional marketing is contributing to early adoption. Thus, key players are engaged in expanding their product portfolio and thereby driving growth of hemophilia treatment market. For instance, in December 2022, European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) for Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) for the treatment of severe and moderately severe haemophilia B in adults, who do not have factor IX inhibitors.

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market: Key Developments

In May 2020, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, announced U.S. launch of ALBUMINEX 5% (human albumin) solution for injection and ALBUMINEX 25% (human albumin) solution for injection, with immediate supply in U.S.

In August 2021, Belief Biomed, a biomedical firm, announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has cleared the IND (Investigational New Drug) application for Belief Biomed's BBM-H901. This marked the first IND approval for Intravenous infusion gene therapy and the company successfully completed dosing of the first subject in the registrational gene therapy clinical trial for Hemophila B in 2022.

Hemophilia Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 15,197.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.3% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 23,350.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor, Recombinant Coagulation Factor, Antifibrinolytic Agents, and Desmopressin

Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor, Recombinant Coagulation Factor, Antifibrinolytic Agents, and Desmopressin By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies Companies covered: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Octapharma AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bayer AG, CSL Behring, Ferring B.V., Pfizer, Inc., Kedrion, Novo Nordisk A/S, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Growth Drivers: Increasing number of product approval by regulatory authorities Restraints & Challenges: Increasing collaboration and partnership by key players in the market

Key Market Takeaways:

Global hemophilia treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches and advancement in technologies. For instance, in May 2022, Precision BioLogic, a leading developer of hemostasis diagnostic products, announced the launch of its new ‘CRYOcheck Chromogenic Factor IX assay’ in Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand, following market authorization by Health Canada and respective in-country regulatory authorities. This assay is validated for usage incurrent automated coagulation analyzers and is formatted to meet the needs of any size laboratory, to increase efficiency, and to ensure accuracy of results.

Among product type, plasma derived coagulation factor segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global hemophilia treatment market over the forecast period. The incidence with hemophilia disease is increasing. Thus key market players are focused on increasing growth strategies such as patnerships and collaborations in the area of hemophilia treatment. For instance, in March 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced it had entered into a strategic partnership with Enzyre, a developer of diagnostic technology, to accelerate the development of Enzyre’s proprietary platform, Enzypad, to enable patients to test their blood coagulationat their home.

Among region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global hemophilia treatment market, owing to increasing fund raising by the government. For instance, in March 2022, National Heart Lung and Blood Institute granted US$ 12 million to Indiana University School of Medicine researcher for improved therapies for hemophilia treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hemophilia treatment market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Octapharma AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bayer AG, CSL Behring, Ferring B.V., Pfizer, Inc., Kedrion, Novo Nordisk A/S, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2012

Market Segmentation:

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market, By Product Type: Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Recombinant Coagulation Factor Antifibrinolytic Agents Desmopressin

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type (Topical Scar Product (Gels, Creams, Oils, Sheets), Laser (CO2 Laser, Excimer Laser, Pulsed Dye Laser), Surface Treatment, Injectable), By Scar Type (Atrophic scars (Acne, Trauma and Surgery), Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contractures, Stretch Marks), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, E-Commerce), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Buphenyl, Ravicti, Ammonul, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter