IBN Announces CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production Featuring Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week

CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week, one of the most influential global events in the blockchain industry where business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and developers gather to share ideas and drive progress.

To begin the interview, Amar discussed what is, in his opinion, the most exciting aspect of the cryptocurrency space.

“Sometimes the user is at the center of the economic equation. There are sometimes challenges between the consumer, the shareholder and the employees. I think crypto can align these interests,” Amar said. “Sometimes you buy a t-shirt that costs $2 to produce, but they sell it to you for $200 because of a certain logo on it. Now, you’re advertising for the brand. I’m not sure that’s so fair. Is there a more fair way to have people contribute and get fair compensation for what they bring to the table? I think crypto can be that.”

The interviewer then highlighted the ways in which a community of NFT holders can benefit from increasing the visibility of the overall NFT brand. This led Amar to speak on his favorite project in the NFT space.

“I’m a big fan of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. It’s like if I was an early investor in Star Wars and because I was early, they gave me the rights of R2-D2 forever. I would be well-off today with royalties from everything they produced around R2-D2. [Bored Ape] is kind of the same thing. Today, it’s a brand that’s valued at about $4 billion. I have one of the 10,000, but people know it’s a Bored Ape when they see it. If I wanted to open a shop and sell mugs, t-shirts and hats with this logo, I don’t have to pay any franchise or license fees. My only cost was the acquisition of the asset, then I can do whatever I want with this IP. That’s pretty amazing when you think about it.”

Amar also provided insight into Paris Blockchain Week, which is set to begin later this month.

“The full schedule is going to be pretty heavy. On the weekend, starting on the 17th, we have a big hackathon. On Monday, we have a talent fair that is free to attend featuring 1,500 candidates looking for jobs in the space… The same afternoon, we have a pretty cool event for investors and startups. Almost 300 investors will vote for the finalists of a startup competition, and Meet the Drapers, a TV show, will be shooting on stage with four of the winners.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest guest as they run through the full schedule for the upcoming event and discuss virtual options for those who can’t attend in person.

To hear the entire episode please visit: https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com/CryptoNewsAudio

About Paris Blockchain Week

Paris Blockchain Week, taking place March 20-24, 2023, is one of the most influential global events in the blockchain industry. Thousands of like-minded people will come together to share, learn and do business in one of the world’s most exciting cities. Attendance at this year’s event is expected to include more than 60% C-Level executives alongside 300+ sponsors, 400+ speakers and 400+ members of the media. Paris Blockchain Week sold out in 2022, so would-be attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to avoid missing out. For more information, visit the event’s website at www.ParisBlockchainWeek.com

About CryptoCurrencyWire

About IBN

