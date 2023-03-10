Malbek Unveils Generative AI Functionality to Streamline Contract Insights and Recommendations

Princeton, NJ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, the most cutting-edge, AI-fueled contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, announced today the release of its new Generative AI capabilities to streamline contract insights and assist with contract recommendations.

The new functionality featuring ChatGPT (powered by OpenAI’s GPT3) will help Legal, Executive, and Business users alike to easily comprehend the language used in contracts, make revisions, seamlessly accept or reject redlines, and make custom requests – all in plain English. This powerful new feature empowers users to streamline negotiation time and shorten review cycles.

"In the past few months, ChatGPT has been everywhere" said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO of Malbek. "The buzz around Generative Artificial Intelligence is undeniable, but businesses want to know whether this tech will actually help them. This is truly a unique innovation that will transform the contracting process, saving users time and making it easier for them to do business."

Malbek is sponsoring at Legalweek, one of Legal industry’s premier events in New York City. The event will take place March 20-23 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the technology in action at booth 2109 and learn how it can benefit their organization.

"Balancing tolerance for risk and the need for speed, we’re thrilled to be able to demonstrate how this innovation can be a staple in your business," added Matt Patel, COO of Malbek.

To learn more about Malbek’s new Generative AI functionality and CLM, be sure to join our session at Legalweek with Matt Patel along with Lizzie Christmas, Assistant Vice President, Legal Operations at Blackstone and Colin Levy, Director of Legal and Evangelist at Malbek on March 21 from 2-3pm ET.

For more information or to request a personalized demo, please visit our website malbek.io.

About Malbek

Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge CLM solution with a proprietary AI core that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, NetSuite, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.