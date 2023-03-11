Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Plan to Apply to Extend Warrant Expiry Dates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:RKV) announces that it may apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the expiry date of 11,414,750 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued by the Company. The original term of the Warrants was two years and they currently expire on March 25, 2023. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date by up to 12 months (the “Warrant Extension”). No other terms of the Warrants are to be amended and the exercise price of each Warrant will remain at $0.40. The proposed amendment of the Warrants is subject to TSXV approval. The extension of the Warrants, if any, would only be effective upon TSXV approval and receipt of the requisite confirmation from the holders of the Warrants.



