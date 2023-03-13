Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 06 March 2023 to 10 March 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
06 March 2023  120,000 154.44 18,532,800
07 March 2023  130,000 154.04 20,025,200
08 March 2023  130,000 152.58 19,835,400
09 March 2023  130,000 152.72 19,853,600
10 March 2023  140,000 151.31 21,183,400
Accumulated for the period 650,000-99,430,400
Accumulated under the programme 25,199,000-4,063,672,690

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 26,107,628 treasury shares corresponding to 3.988% of the total share capital.

 

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 06 March - 10 March 2023