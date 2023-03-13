Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 13 March 2023
|Name of applicant:
|Mothercare plc
|Name of scheme:
| The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)
|Period of return:
|From:
|12 September 2022
|To:
|12 March 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|23,356,329
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|23,356,329
|Name of contact:
|Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01923 206186