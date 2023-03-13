Block listing Interim Review

| Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

Hemel Hempstead, UNITED KINGDOM

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 March 2023

Name of applicant: Mothercare plc
Name of scheme: The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

 
Period of return: From: 12 September 2022 To: 12 March 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 23,356,329
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 23,356,329


Name of contact: Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01923 206186

 