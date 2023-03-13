AppTech Payments Corp. to Attend Nuvei Partner Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, today announced that management will participate at the Nuvei Partner Conference taking place March 12-14, 2023 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ.



Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech, will be joined by Deborah Hinderstein, VP of Payment Operations, and Howard Fish, Director of Sales and Business Development. During the event, the AppTech team will conduct strategic meetings with Nuvei Business Development, Product, and Support leadership, and network with Independent Sales Organizations and Independent Software Vendors to generate Text-to-Pay and BaaS selling opportunities.

AppTech recently announced a strategic partnership with Nuvei to strengthen its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering to deliver continual innovation and growth, extend its global reach, and expand the company’s footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay and geolocation-based solutions.

About AppTech

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with immersive commerce experiences. Commerse™, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience that their customers demand from today’s commerce experiences. For more information about the Company, please visit apptechcorp.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

