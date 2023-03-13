Parsons Honored As One Of The World’s Most Ethical Companies For The 14th Consecutive Year

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has again been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.



Parsons has been recognized every year since 2010. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

“Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical companies for 14 consecutive years reinforces the critical importance of ethics, integrity, and core values in driving our culture of performance,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer of Parsons. “We strive for excellence at every level of our company but especially ethical integrity, which drives how we deliver innovative, integrated solutions for our global customers.”

Parsons’ employee-first mindset drives its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, informing the company’s corporate stewardship and powering its commitment to sustainability and resilience; culture of inclusion across genders, sexual orientations, and ethnic/racial diversity; and governance practices.

“Our employees actively engage in its growth by holding the company to the highest standard of practices, which is one of the reasons we’re a global destination employer,” said Mike Kolloway, chief legal officer, Parsons. “Every day, we uphold our core value of integrity through the participation and feedback from our employees and the dedication of the team who holds us accountable.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading and best practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

To learn more about how Parsons is a destination employer, please visit https://www.parsons.com/careers

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com