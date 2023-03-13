Global Connected TV Market Report 2023 - The TV Streaming Accelerator

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected TV - The TV Streaming Accelerator" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report examines the market for connected TV (CTV) services, solutions and devices.

The first part presents the segmentation of the CTV market as well as the main trends in the evolution of usage, the equipment rate and the place of advertising in the sector.

The detailed structure of the connected TV sector then positions the industry players by segment, including consumer electronics groups, audiovisual groups, Internet giants and telecom operators.

Next, the offer and positioning of major players in the connected TV ecosystem (Amazon, Comcast, Google, Roku, Samsung) are presented in detailed profiles.

Finally, the market prospect is discussed from the perspective of competition between the various players' ecosystems or by taking into account the dynamics of the connected TV advertising market.

The latter is the subject of forecasts to 2026, in its CTV and addressable TV dimensions, at the global level and with US and Europe (Germany, France, UK) segmentations.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive summary

2. Scope and market

2.1. Definition

2.2. Market segmentation

2.3. Equipment rate

2.4. The television set at the heart of usage

2.5. Advertising, a main source of funding

3. Market structure

3.1. Connected TV services ecosystem

3.2. Consumer electronics

3.3. Internet giants

3.4. Video content and services

3.5. Telecom operators

4. Player profiles

4.1. Amazon

4.2. Comcast

4.3. Google

4.4. Roku

4.5. Samsung

5. Market outlook

5.1. Positioning of players

5.2. The battle of the OS

5.3. CTV Advertising

5.4. Drivers and barriers

5.5. Connected TV advertising market forecasts

5.6. Addressable TV advertising market forecasts

5.7. Comparison of the dynamics of the addressable and connected TV ad markets

Companies Mentioned

Apple

Amazon

Comcast

Google

LG

Roku

Samsung

Vizio

