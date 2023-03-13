Crown Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 16th

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Exploration, based in Carrollton, Texas, focused on Private Placement Offerings in Oil and Gas, today announced that its CEO, Shane Shanafelt will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 16th, 2023.



DATE: March 16th, 2023

TIME: 2:00-2:30 Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3I8vLSO

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 17, 20, & 21

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

26-Year Old Private Oil and Gas Company

223+ wells in 38 Counties in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Montana

Developing areas with horizontal and fracture technology advances

Invest through Exclusive Broker-Dealer fully licensed with FINRA

About Crown Exploration

Since 1997, Crown Exploration has provided Accredited Investors the opportunity to lower their tax burden, earn monthly income, and diversify their portfolios by acquiring Oil and Gas interests across the United States.

The tax advantages of investing in Oil and Gas are not found in stocks, real estate, or any other investment.

Intangible Drilling Costs 100% Tax Deductible during first year

Tangible Drilling Costs 100% Tax Deductible over life of well

Depletion Allowance 15% of gross production revenue is tax-free

Active Income Deductions can be deducted against business income, salaries, capital gross interest income, etc.

For over 26 years, Crown has set itself apart by applying new technology in proven areas, keeping its investors completely informed and holding up to unparalleled industry standards.

For a preview prior to the event, visit our website at www.crownexploration.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

