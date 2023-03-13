Key Private Bank Selects Halo Investing for Access to Structured Notes Program

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another large group of private investors will soon have access to protective investmentsTM—a growing class of investments designed to improve financial outcomes by reducing wealth volatility and client anxiety.



To help financial advisors better manage risks across wealth and retirement planning, Halo Investing (“Halo”) and Key Private Bank (“Key”) announced today they have teamed up to give Key’s advisors access to Halo’s platform.

Specifically, the Halo platform will power Key’s structured note product offering with access to a full suite of tools including:

Educational resources.

Options to customize structured notes by payoff, theme, or risk profile.

Instant access to competitive bids and better pricing from a wide array of issuers.

Exclusive pre- and post-trade capabilities, including full back-end administration.



“Key Private Bank is a clear leader in investment solution innovation,” said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder & President of Halo. “We’re excited to help their advisors make structured notes a more integral part of client portfolios. Whether the focus is on growth, investment income, or wealth preservation, advisors will have greater access to investment tools capable of designing more durable portfolios—portfolios that can consistently perform across a range of market environments.”

The Halo platform was chosen for its independence, global scale, and award-winning technologies. “Today’s market environment demands efficient risk management. To help meet client goals, near and distant, access to Halo’s platform and structured notes further enhances our ability to deliver an unmatched investment experience,” adds George Mateyo, Chief Investment Officer of Key Private Bank. “The Halo platform makes it easier for our advisors to offer our clients defined-outcome solutions that can lead to better advisor-client engagement.”

Halo has achieved a significant number of milestones over the past 24 months, including closing a $100-plus million Series C round of funding, onboarding more than 40 global banks and carriers, and being ranked as one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2021 and 2023.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including structured notes, buffered ETFs, and annuities. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

