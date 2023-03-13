ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|06-Mar-23
|14,673
|€590.07
|€8,658,062
|07-Mar-23
|14,847
|€582.13
|€8,642,835
|08-Mar-23
|15,100
|€580.20
|€8,760,949
|09-Mar-23
|14,843
|€581.98
|€8,638,374
|10-Mar-23
|14,900
|€575.22
|€8,570,777
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
