The Jitterbit Brand Takes Hold in LATAM

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, is excited to officially welcome Wevo to the Jitterbit brand after a successful integration of the two company’s operations. Jitterbit acquired the Brazil-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider in December 2021 to strategically extend its integration capabilities and reach into Latin America.



The decision to bring Wevo under the Jitterbit umbrella was a strategic one. The first iPaaS provider in Latin America, Wevo opened the door to a new market, ecosystems and endpoints, further expanding Jitterbit’s already broad presence across the globe. Today, Jitterbit delivers integration, APIM, LCAP, and automation services to companies in 60 countries, helping them accelerate their digital transformations and realize exponential efficiencies. Jitterbit’s LATAM operations will reinforce the global reputation of Jitterbit while honing in on the team’s expertise in serving the region and its unique needs.

“Since we acquired Wevo, its portfolio of customers and extensive marketplace of pre-built connectors has helped us expand into the LATAM region with tremendous success,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “We are thrilled to officially migrate the brand and all employees into the Jitterbit family so we can continue our great work and strengthen our expertise around the globe.”

“We are very excited to officially take on the Jitterbit name and continue working together as a global company to deliver the most comprehensive integration and automation solutions across the world,” said Diogo Lupinari, vice president of Jitterbit’s LATAM operations and former Wevo CEO. “Changes of this magnitude need to be made with care and respect for our people and customers, and we have made sure this will be a smooth transition for all.”

As of today, all operations and communication channels are fully integrated. You can learn more about Jitterbit’s LATAM operations on a new dedicated LATAM webpage on the Jitterbit website and across social media @JitterbitLatam.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit empowers business transformation by automating critical business processes for faster, more informed decision-making. Jitterbit is the only provider to seamlessly combine and simplify the power of integration, APIM, and no-code app creation to amplify the value of your tech stack and speed up your digital journey. Organizations worldwide rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them save time and money, while creating exceptional experiences, now and into the future. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

