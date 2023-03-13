CompoSecure Chief Product and Innovation Officer to Speak at Finovate Europe 2023 About Secure Authentication

LONDON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today announced that Dr. Adam Lowe, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, will speak at Finovate Europe 2023 in London on March 15 at 12:00 pm GMT. The event brings together financial institutions, fintech startups and industry experts to explore the latest trends and innovations in the financial technology sector. Lowe's session, titled "Secure Your Digital Platform with Just A Tap - Digital Keys For The Ultimate Customer Experience," will demonstrate CompoSecure’s Arculus Secure Authentication Solution's innovative approach to digital security.



"The Arculus Secure Authentication Solution can revolutionize the way customers interact with financial institutions and I look forward to demonstrating the impact Arculus can have on the future of digital security," said Lowe. "Implementing secure authentication doesn’t have to be painful. Arculus is a game-changer because its passwordless security creates an improved experience for businesses and their customers."

Lowe's session will address the challenges of digital authentication security in the financial sector and demonstrate how Arculus addresses these challenges with its custom security solution to allow clients to build multi-factor authentication solutions for their customers through the convenience of a premium metal card. Lowe also will explore the benefits of digital keys, including enhanced security, ease of use and improved customer satisfaction.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

