John Tsai Named President of eXp Realty Canada

Tsai to capture and drive exceptional growth momentum across the country



Canadian leadership team strengthened with additional appointments of Nathalie Goodyer, VP Operations and Nadia Habib, VP Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has named John Tsai president of eXp Realty Canada. The appointment comes amid strong growth momentum across the country as agents increasingly choose eXp Realty as their brokerage.

John Tsai was identified and confirmed as a candidate by the Canadian Agent Advisory Counsel in conjunction with corporate leadership, including founder and CEO of eXp Realty, Glenn Sanford.

Tsai brings more than 15 years of real estate experience as a top producing agent to the role. He is currently ranked in the top one percent and ranked the number 10 realtor in the Greater Vancouver area out of 15,000 agents. In this role, Tsai will drive growth, fortify operations and deliver outstanding agent experience.

“John brings incredible expertise, energy and passion to real estate, and I know this will translate to his role as President, eXp Realty Canada,” said Sanford. “Over the past year, our Canadian business has grown at incredible rates and we need a strong leader to continue driving this momentum. John is perfectly positioned to do this, while iterating on the unique Canadian agent value proposition.”

Canadian Leadership Team Fortified with Additional Senior Appointments

Nadia Habib was promoted to Vice President, Growth to continue the company’s expansion across Canada by focusing on attraction and retention. She brings 15 years of leadership experience, established in acquisition, growth, training and retention across residential, commercial and luxury.

Nathalie Goodyer was promoted to Vice President, Operations to enhance operations with a laser focus on improving the lives of Canadian eXp Realty agents. Nathalie brings more than 10 years of real estate experience as a realtor, coach and growth director for traditional brokerages and luxury teams.

Sanford continued: “I am thrilled to see Nadia and Nathalie grow with eXp Realty. Their collective experience and contributions across many facets of our Canadian business have reshaped agent experience in the country and I am confident in their continued success.”

Join Glenn Sanford, John Tsai, Nadia Habib and Nathalie Goodyer Live

Welcome the new Canadian leadership team live on social media on Monday, March 13 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

Livestream: eXp Realty Facebook and YouTube channels.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base and expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

Jennifer Zimmerman

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c86275-56e0-4f47-949e-21a4ba4d4708