Natural Sweeteners Market to reach US$ 4.63 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Natural Sweeteners Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.43 Billion in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Natural Sweeteners Market:
Rising demand for natural sweeteners among the different end-use industries
Rising demand for natural sweeteners, owing to its adoption in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others, is one of the key factors to boost the global natural sweeteners market growth. Moreover, natural sweeteners acts as a food additives that provides natural sweet- taste to food & beverages products. It also plays a vital role in enhancing the shelf- life of food. Moreover, natural sweeteners are used in baking that offers tenderization and texture to the food products. It is also used in fermentation process of beverages. Natural sweeteners offers various health benefits such as low calorie and low sugar contents and thus is used as alternative for artificial sweeteners and refined sugar.
Soaring demand for natural sweeteners in the confectionary products
Xylitol is used in various confectionary and dairy products, owing to its anti-cariogenic properties. It is used to improve the oral health problems. Rising preference for a healthy diet, across the emerging countries, and adoption of organic food is expected to boost demand for natural sweeteners. Moreover, increasing applications of natural sweeteners in bakeries, desserts, dairy products, confectionaries, and beverages, among others is expected to create ample opportunities across the global natural sweeteners market players.
Some of the natural sweeteners are stevia, xylitol, sorbitol, erythritol, mannitol, sweet proteins, and others. Among these, stevia is widely used in bakery products as it offers a healthier option for sugar. It is used in enhancing the sweet flavor in crisp cookies and shortbreads. Furthermore, stevia act as a tabletop sweeteners and is further used by diabetic consumers.
Natural Sweeteners Market Report Coverage
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Base Year:
|2022
|Market Size in 2022:
|US$ 3.43 Bn
|Historical Data for:
|2017-2021
|Forecast Period:
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR:
|3.82%
|2030 Value Projection:
|US$ 4.63 Bn
|Geographies covered:
|
|Segments covered:
|
|Companies covered:
|Tate & Lyle, Sunwin Stevia International, Roquette Frères, GLG Lifetech, Cargill, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Wilmar International Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and PureCircle
|Growth Drivers:
|
|Restraints & Challenges:
|
Key Market Takeaways:
Global natural sweeteners is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.82% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Growing preferences for health- conscious lifestyle throughout the globe is driving the growth of global natural sweeteners market.
Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products, are key strategies adopted by players in the global natural sweeteners market. For instance, in April 2020, Ingredion Incorporated and PureCircle have declared that Ingredion Incorporated acquired the 75% stake in the PureCircle. In addition, PureCircle is one the global leading innovators and producers of stevia sweeteners among the food & beverages industry. This company produces high grade stevia sweeteners such as Reb M and Reb D which have taste such as table sugar. On the other hand, Ingredion Incorporated is one of the leading companies in the global ingredients solutions. It produces starches, nutrition ingredients, biomaterials, and sweeteners.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global natural sweeteners include Tate & Lyle, Sunwin Stevia International, Roquette Frères, GLG Lifetech, Cargill, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Wilmar International Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and PureCircle
Market Segmentation:
- Global Natural Sweeteners Market, By Type:
- Stevia
- Xylitol
- Sorbitol
- Erythritol
- Mannitol
- Sweet Proteins
- Others
- Global Natural Sweeteners Market, By End-use Industry:
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Others
- Global Natural Sweeteners Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Country:
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- By Country:
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country:
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country/ Sub-region:
- Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/ Sub-region:
- North America
