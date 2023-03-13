U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) Is Now Live at Bank of America-Merrill

San Antonio, TX, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today is very pleased to announce that its U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) has been approved by Bank of America-Merrill (“Merrill”) and is now available to trade at Merrill.

JETS launched in April 2015 and today remains the only pure-play ETF that focuses on the global commercial aviation industry. Besides passenger carriers, JETS also invests in publicly-traded airports, airport services companies, aircraft manufacturers and online travel agencies.

“Merrill’s decision to include JETS as an ETF offering was well-timed, we believe,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) forecasts that global air passenger demand will fully recover to pre-pandemic levels on most routes by the end of the first quarter of 2023 and that growth will reach 3% above 2019 levels by the end of the year.[1] This would be extraordinarily positive for JETS.”

The airlines ETF has been performing well in recent months on reopening news and hopes that travel demand is on a robust growth trajectory. For the six-month period through the end of February 2023, JETS outperformed the NYSE Arca Global Airline Index and the S&P 500.

To learn more about the U.S. Global Jets ETF, click here.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus by visiting www.usglobaletfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Total Annualized Returns as of 12/31/2022

Fund One-Year Five-Year Ten-Year Since Inception Gross Expense Ratio U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) NAV -18.96% -11.67% n/a -4.23%



(4/28/2015) 0.60% U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) Market Value -19.01% -11.66% n/a -4.24%



(4/28/2015) 0.60% S&P 500 -18.34% 9.40% 12.72% n/a n/a NYSE Arca Global Airline Index -25.91% -14.89% 5.49% 1.10%



(11/27/2006) n/a

Performance data quoted above is historical. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. For a portion of periods, the fund had expense limitations, without which returns would have been lower. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted. The principal value and investment return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance does not include the effect of any direct fees described in the fund’s prospectus which, if applicable, would lower your total returns. Performance quoted for periods of one year or less is cumulative and not annualized. Obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end at www.usglobaletfs.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The performance of the fund may diverge from that of the index. Because the fund may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the fund may experience tracking error to a greater extent than a fund that seeks to replicate an index. The fund is not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index. Airline companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to JETS.

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities and serves as the foundation for a wide range of investment products. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization. The NYSE Arca Airline Index is an equal-dollar weighted index of the most highly capitalized companies in the global airline industry.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Opinions are not guaranteed and should not be considered investment advice.

[1] ICAO forecasts complete and sustainable recovery and growth of air passenger demand in 2023. https://www.icao.int/Newsroom/Pages/ICAO-forecasts-complete-and-sustainable-recovery-and-growth-of-air-passenger-demand-in-2023.aspx

Attachment