Inter&Co does not have exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, INC (Nasdaq: INTR e B3: INBR32) (“Inter&Co” ou “Company”) informs its shareholders and the market that the Company and its subsidiaries do not have any exposure or business relationship with Silicon Valley Bank.



