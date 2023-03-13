Green Builder Media Announces 7th Annual Virtual Sustainability Symposium

Lake City, Colo., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media invites you to attend its annual Sustainability Symposium, a free two-day conference that offers a radical reimagination of U.S. culture, particularly around how and where we live. The event is April 19-20, 12-3 ET both days.

This year’s featured sessions include:

The Great Energization: Transition to Electrification —Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM and Co-Chairman of the Electrification Caucus

—Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM and Co-Chairman of the Electrification Caucus The Great Decarbonization: Buildings Reborn —Panama Bartholomy, Director, Building Decarbonization Coalition

—Panama Bartholomy, Director, Building Decarbonization Coalition The Great Rehumanizing: Cities Regenerated —Majora Carter, Real estate developer, urban revitalization specialist, MacArthur Fellow, and Peabody Award winning broadcaster

—Majora Carter, Real estate developer, urban revitalization specialist, MacArthur Fellow, and Peabody Award winning broadcaster The Great Resocialization: New Consumer Zeitgeist —Ashlee Piper, author, political strategist, and sustainable brand expert

—Ashlee Piper, author, political strategist, and sustainable brand expert The Great Reprioritization: Turning Talk into Action—Cheyenne Hunt, progressive activism attorney and policy advisor

As an Earth Day gift to you, registration is free!

Click here to see the program and read the speaker biographies.

A heartfelt thank you to Trane Technologies and Whirlpool Corporation for their continued support of our annual Sustainability Symposium, as well as their total commitment to corporate sustainability.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

