Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights

VERTOU Cedex, FRANCE

MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €132,801,434.28
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 10 March 2023, was as follows: 

 10 March 202328 February 2023
 Shares in the capital 40,988,09743,288,097
Shares cancelled during the month00
 Gross total of voting rights 40,988,09743,288,097
 Net total of voting rights 39,950,97139,801,553

