Lantronix Introduces New Open-Q Family of SIP Modules That Deliver High-Performance for Mass Market Robotics and IoT Projects

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced the expansion of its Open-Q™ family with its new entry-level Open-Q 2210RB and mid-tier Open-Q 4210RB System-in-Package (SIP) chipset modules as well as the companion Open-Q RB1 and RB2 Development Kits. The two SIP modules are footprint compatible, allowing for flexibility in hardware design choice, and is offered in a Yocto Project environment suitable for developers to build an operating system based on the Linux kernel for their embedded and IoT devices.



The SIP modules are powered by the Qualcomm® QRB2210 and Qualcomm® QRB4210 System-on-Chip (SoC) from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Utilizing heterogeneous compute capabilities with multiple specialized processing cores, they deliver high-performance computing with lower power consumption.

“As part of our leading robotics portfolio, the Qualcomm QRB2210 and Qualcomm QRB4210 provide a comprehensive, cost-effective solution to quickly deploy everyday robotics and IoT projects,” stated Dev Singh, vice president of Business Development and head of Building, Enterprise and Industrial Automation at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. “We are pleased to work with Lantronix and support its industrial-grade System-in-Package modules to simplify product design and enable customers to further improve time-to-market of their solutions.”

By 2026, Berg Insights forecasts that roughly 260 million services robots will be active throughout the world, growing at a CAGR of 24 percent per year. Berg Insights forecasts that the three largest volume segments are floor-cleaning robots, UAVs and robot lawn mowers.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ low-power capabilities improve battery life in these applications by integrating powerful heterogeneous compute capabilities and connectivity,” said Brian Jaroszewski, director of Product Line Management at Lantronix.

“Our long-standing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver a wide variety of development solutions and support the quick and cost-effective delivery of innovative IoT and robotic solutions to market,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix.

Lantronix Open-Q 2210RB and 4210RB SIP Modules and Open-Q RB1/RB2 Development Kits

An entry-tier solution, the Open-Q 2210RB SIP compact (35mm x 35mm) module is ideal for the development of industrial IoT applications with improved power performance and increased graphic capabilities. The Open-Q 4210RB is an affordable, compact (36mm x 36mm), production-ready SIP chipset module that can power applications requiring AI intelligence, vivid graphics and dynamic camera capabilities. The Open-Q RB1 and RB2 Development Kits support the SIP modules for rapid prototyping of innovative new products. The Open-Q RB2 development kit will be displayed at Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 14-16, 2023, in both Lantronix’s booth (Hall 3, Booth 627) and the Arrow Electronics booth (Hall 3. Booth 135/138) at Qualcomm Technologies’ pod.

Maximize Application Development with Lantronix Engineering Services

To assist in Intelligent IoT product design, Lantronix Engineering Services provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices to help its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market. It offers a full range of production-ready Edge AI computing solutions, including multi-disciplinary engineering services.

