XPO’s Kimberly Torres Named a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation

GREENWICH, Conn. , March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload ( LTL ) transportation in North America, today announced that Senior Service Center Manager Kimberly Torres has been named a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association. The 2023 Top Women to Watch awards highlight role models for gender equality in the traditionally male-oriented transportation sector.

Torres is a seasoned LTL leader who joined XPO in 2018 to manage a terminal in Georgia, and was promoted to senior manager of a Florida terminal in 2022. She launched XPO commercial driver schools at both locations, with notable success in training women for CDL-A driving careers. Additionally, she mentors colleagues at XPO and helps prepare them for success through the company’s Women in Leadership program.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer of XPO, said, “Kimberly is a true changemaker whose 16 years of experience are matched by her passion to help women advance in freight transportation. She has a strong voice at XPO, and we’re delighted that Women In Trucking has recognized the importance of her impact.”

Women In Trucking is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the North American trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face.

About XPO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.