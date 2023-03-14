Mushroom Market Size is projected to reach USD 112.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mushrooms are a type of edible fungi that have been categorized as vegetables even though they are not technically plants. They contain many beneficial nutrients like riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, and selenium. Dried mushrooms, frozen mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, powdered mushrooms, and mushroom extracts are all processed forms of the original mushroom. As a result, a mushroom is a primary input for the processed mushroom industry. Mushrooms are used in many processed foods, like mushrooms in a jar, mushrooms in a can, mushrooms that have been customized, and mushrooms that have been processed.
High Nutritional Properties of Mushroom Drives the Global Market
Mushrooms are the perfect food for the health-conscious and fitness-obsessed because they are low in calories and nearly 99% fat-free. These nutrients reduce oxidative stress and lower the probability of developing serious diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. Mushrooms are an excellent source of riboflavin, with just one serving providing more than 20% of the recommended daily intake. Riboflavin contributes to healthy red blood cell formation, normal vision function, and decreased tiredness and fatigue. The high therapeutic value of edible fungus and growing public awareness are also expected to fuel market growth over the next few years.
Increasing Use of Mushrooms as a Substitute for Meat Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Cremini and Portobello mushrooms have a rich, earthy, meaty flavor and texture, making them a good meat substitute. Mushrooms can be used as an alternative to meat to reduce calories and improve the taste of a dish for vegetarian, flexitarian, or meat-reduced consumers. Consumers are increasingly adopting a vegan diet in response to rising health concerns like obesity and the health benefits of plant-based meat substitutes. As a result, the mushroom industry benefits from the anticipated rise in demand for its product as a meat substitute.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 112.71 billion by 2030
|CAGR
|9.4% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, Form, Distribution Channel, Applications
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Bonduelle Group, Costa Group, CMP Mushrooms, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Greenyard, Monaghan Group, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., and Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing Use of Mushrooms as a Substitute for Meat Products
|Key Market Drivers
|High Nutritional Properties of Mushroom
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global mushroom market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period. Traditional Chinese medicine has long made use of mushrooms. Due to nutritional and medicinal benefits, mushroom consumption is rising across the country. As a result of their widespread acceptance and consumption, mushrooms have found the most success in the food industry in China. The mushroom market in India will be driven by the growing interest in mushroom farming among farmers looking to increase their bottom lines through increased export opportunities.
Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.52%, generating USD 16,378.24 million during the forecast period. Europe is a significant player in the international mushroom trade and a major destination for mushroom imports. Opportunity for niche mushrooms like gourmet mushrooms expands as the region's per capita income rises and its markets mature. The European Union's most important industries are food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. In addition, demand for meat alternatives like mushrooms is anticipated to increase in the region due to consumers' shifting preferences toward plant-based diets and healthier lifestyles. Due to their widespread inclusion in modern diets, fresh oyster mushrooms are produced commercially in this country.
North America is a prominent regional mushroom market because of higher market penetration in the region's developed economies, such as the United States and Canada. The mushroom market is being pushed forward by a growing consumer base in developing economies like Mexico. The food, pharmaceutical, and beauty product industries are particularly robust in the developed nations of North America. Premium products made with organic and natural materials command a higher price point from consumers. Demand for meat substitutes like mushrooms in the food and dietary supplement industries is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness toward health and wellness in the region and a growing preference for a vegan diet.
Key Highlights
- The global mushroom market size was valued at USD 49.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 112.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on the product, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into button, shiitake, oyster, matsutake, truffles, and others. The shiitake segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period.
- Based on form, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into fresh and processed. The fresh segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period.
- Based on distribution channels, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into direct-to-customer, grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The supermarket and hypermarket segment is the highest contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period.
- Based on applications, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global mushroom market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.
The global mushroom market’s major key players are
- Bonduelle Group
- Costa Group
- CMP Mushrooms
- Drinkwater Mushrooms
- Greenyard
- Monaghan Group
- Monterey Mushrooms Inc.
- OKECHAMP S.A.
- Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co.Ltd
Segmentation of Global Mushroom Market
By Product
- Button
- Shiitake
- Oyster
- Matsutake
- Truffles
- Others
By Form
- Fresh
- Processed
By Distribution Channel
- Direct to Customer
- Grocery Stores
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
By Applications
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Central and South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Recent Development
- In January 2021, South Mill Champs ("SMC"), one of North America's largest producers of premium mushrooms, acquired The Mushroom Company of Cambridge, Maryland.
- In February 2022, Monterey Mushrooms introduced a new product line consisting of organic full spectrum and Mycelium Plus mushroom powders for use as ingredients by food and supplement manufacturers.
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
