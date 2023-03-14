Progyny Enhances Male Fertility Offering with the Expansion of its Reproductive Urologist Network

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced the expansion of its provider network to include reproductive urologists (RU). Patients with Progyny’s comprehensive and equitable solution will now have convenient access to high-quality urological care, in addition to the existing Progyny network made up of more than 650 clinics and over 950 leading fertility specialists.



Currently, about one third of infertility cases are due to one partner being unable to create and ejaculate healthy sperm, often referred to as male-factor infertility. While Progyny has already been covering several treatments for sperm-related infertility through its reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) network, there are those who need further evaluation from a RU, a doctor who specializes in reproductive health for people who produce sperm. Progyny is proud to now offer coverage and access to a curated network of accredited RUs for those individuals.

“Infertility impacts millions of people and sperm related infertility accounts for a sizable portion, yet most of the conversation and responsibility falls to the female population,” said Pete Anevski, Progyny’s CEO. “At Progyny, we work to address all areas of infertility to provide the best services and treatments possible to ensure everyone’s dreams of parenthood are realized. Expanding our male fertility offering to include a RU network of best-in-class physicians is a vital step to furthering this mission.”

To expand Progyny’s provider network, the company worked closely with its well-respected REI partners to distinguish RUs that provide best-in-class urological care. Each RU has been vetted to meet Progyny’s network standards and will work collaboratively with the REIs to ensure a streamlined and cohesive patient experience.

“I am very excited to be involved in the roll-out of Progyny’s extended coverage for male-factor infertility. This is a great opportunity for patients to have expanded coverage to optimize their chances of achieving their family building goals,” said Dr. Shane Russell, a reproductive urologist in Progyny’s network. “The Progyny team has been great to work with and I look forward to a long and productive partnership with them.”

To find a reproductive urologist in Progyny’s network, please visit: https://providersearch.progyny.com/.

