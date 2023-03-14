New York, USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Computed Tomography Devices Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the computed tomography devices market, the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, oncological, and others, along with the rapid advancements in technology are likely to propel the global computed tomography devices market.

DelveInsight’s Computed Tomography Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading computed tomography devices companies’ market shares, challenges, computed tomography devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key computed tomography devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Computed Tomography Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global computed tomography devices market during the forecast period.

Notable computed tomography devices companies such as General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, NeuroLogica Corp. (Samsung Electronics), Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Xoran Technologies LLC, Trivitron Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., ICRco, Inc., MARS Bioimaging Ltd., United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., SternMed GmbH, MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, MR Solutions, and several others are currently operating in the computed tomography devices market.

In January 2023, GE HealthCare announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, an innovator in the rapidly growing field of computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance across various care areas.

In October 2022, NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, received CE mark approval from the European Union (EU) for its new Elite mobile computed tomography (CT) systems.

In June 2022, Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its latest scanner, which combines SPECT and CT imaging into a relatively small package.

received FDA approval for its latest scanner, which combines SPECT and CT imaging into a relatively small package. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the computed tomography devices market during the forecast period.

Computed Tomography Devices Overview

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), computed tomography (CT) is a device that helps physicians diagnose a variety of conditions by producing images of internal organs and body structures. A CT scanner is an x-ray machine that uses a computer to generate cross-sectional views and, if necessary, three-dimensional images of the body’s internal organs and structures.





Computed Tomography Devices Market Insights

The global computed tomography devices market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain its computed tomography devices market position during the study period, owing to various factors such as rising cancer cases, increased CT utilization, technical advancements, strong financial incentives, and others, which are expected to aid the growth of the North American computed tomography devices market.

In addition to the increase in the cases of chronic diseases like cancer, another factor responsible for the growth of the computed tomography devices market is the increased emphasis on product development activities and the high interest of device manufacturers, which further aid in the growth of regional computed tomography devices markets. For example, in June 2022, Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its latest scanner, which combines SPECT and CT imaging into a relatively small package.

These kinds of product launches and approvals in the local markets by key players in computed tomography devices may drive product demand in the computed tomography devices market. Therefore, the interplay of factors, such as the presence of a large patient population along with the encouragement of new product launches in the region, is expected to boost the North American computed tomography devices market during the forecast period.

Computed Tomography Devices Market Dynamics

The global computed tomography devices market is projected to witness considerable growth due to an upsurge in the cases of severe chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, oncological and others, rapid technological advancements in product design, increased awareness of early diagnosis, coupled with the rise in geriatric population, is expected to bolster the growth of the computed tomography devices market during the forecast period from 2022–2027.

However, high costs and ionizing radiation doses delivered during scanning may be limiting factors in the growth of the computed tomography devices market.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the computed tomography devices market. CT scans, along with laboratory tests, are one of the diagnostic tools for COVID-19. Background chest CT, for example, was used to diagnose coronavirus disease and was a necessary complement to reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. During the pandemic, this resulted in an increase in demand for computed tomography devices. Furthermore, the economic recovery process, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the post-pandemic economic landscape, has resulted in the resumption of healthcare services for other modalities as well, maintaining demand for these products in the computed tomography devices market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Computed Tomography Devices Market CAGR ~6% Projected Computed Tomography Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 8.87 Billion Key Computed Tomography Devices Companies General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, NeuroLogica Corp. (Samsung Electronics), Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Xoran Technologies LLC, Trivitron Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., ICRco, Inc., MARS Bioimaging Ltd., United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., SternMed GmbH, MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, MR Solutions, among others

Computed Tomography Devices Market Assessment

Computed Tomography Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Type: Stationary CT Scanners, Portable CT Scanners Market Segmentation By Modality: O-Arm, C-Arm Market Segmentation By Technology: Low End, Mid-End, High End Market Segmentation By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

