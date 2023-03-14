Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market to Reach $80 Billion by 2030: Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals estimated at US$58.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $58.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $80 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction

A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products

Chelating Agents

Solvents

Surfactants

pH Regulators

Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview

Outlook

Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors

Surfactants Hold Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Industrial Cleaning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the Market

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning Industry's Leading Certification Provider

Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)

The ISSA Clean Standards

State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry

Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of Electronic Device

Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies

With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures Turn to Safer Alternatives

Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products

Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand for Green Chemicals

Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth

Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray

Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry

Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry

Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of Harmful Bacteria

An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting Cleaning Franchise Businesses

Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry

Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?

Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present Challenges for the Sector

Innovations and Advancements

A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations

Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry

Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting the Industry

Green Cleaning: An Important Trend

Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations

Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the Industrial Cleaning Market

Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?

Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

