Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market to Reach $80 Billion by 2030: Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals estimated at US$58.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc.
- Diversey, Inc.
- Dow, Inc.
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Neos Company Limited
- Pilot Chemical Company
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Solvay S.A.
- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.
- Stepan Company
- WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium).
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|475
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$58.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$80 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction
- A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products
- Chelating Agents
- Solvents
- Surfactants
- pH Regulators
- Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview
- Outlook
- Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors
- Surfactants Hold Dominant Share
- Regional Landscape
- Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market
- Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Industrial Cleaning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency
- Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the Market
- Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning Industry's Leading Certification Provider
- Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)
- The ISSA Clean Standards
- State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth
- Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
- Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
- Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
- Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
- High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry
- Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within Electronics Manufacturing Industry
- Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of Electronic Device
- Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies
- With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures Turn to Safer Alternatives
- Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products
- Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand for Green Chemicals
- Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth
- Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand
- Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray
- Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry
- Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift
- Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry
- Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of Harmful Bacteria
- An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting Cleaning Franchise Businesses
- Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry
- Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?
- Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present Challenges for the Sector
- Innovations and Advancements
- A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations
- Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry
- Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting the Industry
- Green Cleaning: An Important Trend
- Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations
- Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the Industrial Cleaning Market
- Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?
- Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af31gm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment