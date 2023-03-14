Immuneering to Present Data on Universal-RAS Program IMM-1-104 at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Demonstrates ability to identify patient populations that may benefit from IMM-1-104 treatment

Biomarker discovery and clinical translation supports patient selection in ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial with IMM-1-104 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, announced today that it will be presenting data on its lead program IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, held April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

“We look forward to presenting data that highlight a unique pharmacogenomics approach that quantifies MAPK pathway addiction across diverse genetic cancer landscapes. Our overarching goal was to identify patient tumor profiles that support clinical translation of IMM-1-104,” said Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immuneering. “State-of-the-art humanized 3D tumor models were used in concert with patient-aligned bioinformatics to map IMM-1-104 response profiles in support of our Phase 1/2a clinical trial, which is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations.”

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Humanized 3D tumor models that are mutationally aligned with AACR GENIE patients predict IMM-1-104 activity in RAS-addicted tumors

Date: Tuesday April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Poster session: AACR Project GENIE Use Cases

Location: Poster Section 31, Poster Board #14

Abstract Number: 4265

The abstract is available on the AACR Online Program Planner site. Following presentation, the poster will be available on the publications section of Immuneering’s website at https://immuneering.com/publications.

About IMM-1-104

IMM-1-104 aims to achieve universal-RAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells, through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with once-daily dosing. IMM-1-104 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations (NCT05585320).

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-1-104, the design, enrollment criteria and conduct of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial, including the unique design of enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a RAS mutation, the translation of preclinical data into human clinical data, statements regarding Immuneering’s financial guidance and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

