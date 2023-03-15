AKVA group ASA: Annual Report 2022

Please find enclosed the 2022 Annual Report for AKVA group ASA and AKVA group. AKVA group also publishes today its annual financial statements in the European Single

Electronic Format (ESEF), which is available as an attachment to this release.

The Annual Report is also published on

https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/financial-info/annual-reports/ .

AKVA group’s report on Corporate Governance and ESG can be found in separate sections of the Annual Report for 2022.

There are no material changes to the financial statements compared to the preliminary and unaudited full year results presented AKVA group on 10 February 2023.

Dated: 15 March 2023

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments